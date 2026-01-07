Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are Officially Divorced After 19 Years

One of entertainment’s longest-running power couples has quietly reached the end of the road.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are now legally divorced, officially ending their 19-year marriage.

A judge in Nashville, Tennessee, finalized the divorce at a hearing on Tuesday, formally dissolving the marriage of the Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning musician. Court records show that all matters related to assets and child custody were already settled, allowing the divorce to be granted without complication.

Neither Kidman nor Urban appeared at the hearing, having waived their right to attend.

A Split That Was Quietly in Motion

Kidman filed for divorce in September, a move that surprised many fans. However, it was clear the separation had been carefully planned. Legal agreements covering finances and custody were finalized and signed the same day the filing was submitted, suggesting the couple had been working through the process privately for some time.

A Long, High-Profile Marriage

Two of the most successful stars to emerge from Australia in recent decades, Kidman and Urban, first met in Los Angeles in 2005. They married in Sydney the following year and went on to become one of the industry’s most admired couples, often praised for keeping their relationship relatively low-key despite their global fame.

The marriage was Urban’s first and Kidman’s second. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with whom she shares two older children.

After nearly two decades together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially gone their separate ways. While the split marks the end of a long chapter, it appears to have been handled with privacy, preparation, and mutual agreement.

Sometimes, even the strongest spotlight marriages end quietly, away from the stage.