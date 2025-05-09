Practical Magic 2 Is Brewing — Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Are Back!

Dust off your midnight margaritas and light a candle, because Practical Magic 2 is officially happening — and yes, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are both returning!

Warner Bros. has confirmed that the beloved witchy sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, will reunite on the big screen in September 2026, nearly 30 years after the original film cast its spell on us.

In the 1998 cult classic, Bullock and Kidman played two sisters born into a magical family, raised by eccentric aunts in a small town that was not exactly witch-friendly. The story took a dark turn when the sisters had to battle a ghostly ex-boyfriend (as one does) with a little help from their family’s spellbook.

RELATED: A Goonies Sequel?

The new sequel promises to dive back into the world of love, loss, and a whole lot of magic — and we’re hoping it brings back all the charm, heart, and cottagecore vibes of the original. No word yet on whether Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing will return as the aunts, but manifesting it real hard.

The movie is once again based on the novels by Alice Hoffman, who wrote both the original Practical Magic and several prequels and sequels — so there's a cauldron of content to draw from.

Grab your broomsticks…

Are you excited to see the Owens sisters back in action? And more importantly: do you still know all the words to “This Kiss” by Faith Hill?