A Goonies Sequel?

The rumour mill is buzzing about a potential new take on The Goonies.

While it’s still unclear whether this project will be a sequel or a reboot, fans are crossing their fingers for a sequel. After all, can you imagine The Goonies without the OG crew?

A proper sequel would likely mean reuniting Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin, and the rest of the gang for another adventure filled with booby traps, pirate treasure, and truffle shuffles.

The possibility of seeing this iconic crew grown up—and maybe passing the torch to a new generation of Goonies—is enough to make any ’80s kid geek out. While no official announcements have been made yet, the momentum seems to be building.

Gremlins Might Be Back Too

In addition to The Goonies, a new Gremlins movie is also said to be in development at Warner Bros. This one seems a bit more solid, with Chris Columbus (the writer of the original Gremlins) reportedly attached to the project.

While it’s unclear if Columbus will also direct, fans are hopeful that Joe Dante, the director of the original, might have some involvement as well.

Warner Bros. has been toying with the idea of another gremlin for years, and it looks like this time, it might happen. Whether it’s a sequel or a reboot, one thing’s for sure: we’re ready for more mischievous Mogwai (and we promise not to feed them after midnight!).

Why Now?

The ’80s have been having a moment for a while now, with reboots, sequels, and nostalgic nods popping up everywhere from Stranger Things to Top Gun: Maverick. Studios know that the kids who grew up with these movies now have their kids—and wallets—and are eager to share the magic of their childhoods.

So, will we actually get to see a second Goonies movie or more Gremlins Chaos? Only time will tell. But for now, it’s fun to dream about what these beloved franchises could look like in 2025 and beyond.

What do you think? Would you want to see sequels, or reboots, or should some classics just stay untouched? Let us know in the comments!