Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Call It Quits After Nearly 20 Years

Well, this one stings: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban — Hollywood’s red-carpet sweethearts and Nashville’s golden couple — have officially separated after almost two decades together. According to the BBC, the pair quietly split this summer, ending what many fans thought was one of the rare “forever” romances in celebrity-land.

The couple, who tied the knot back in June 2006, share two daughters: Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

A Shock for Fans

TMZ first broke the news, reporting that Urban and Kidman had been living apart for months, with sources saying Nicole wasn’t exactly thrilled about the separation.

The BBC later confirmed the reporting, but as for the why behind the split? That remains under wraps for now.

For years, the pair have been relationship #goals. Nicole’s Academy Award wins, Keith’s Grammys and chart-toppers — they were each other’s biggest cheerleaders. From red carpets to award shows, they always looked like the couple that never lost the honeymoon spark.

Recent Appearances Paint a Different Picture

That’s what makes this split even harder to digest. As recently as May, the two were spotted at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Keith was honoured with the ACM Triple Crown Award. They were photographed holding hands and kissing, looking every bit the power couple.

Then in June, they turned up at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, smiling for the cameras. If there were cracks in the relationship, then they kept it well hidden from fans.

Nicole’s Hollywood History

This isn’t Nicole’s first high-profile heartbreak. Before Urban, she was married to Tom Cruise for over a decade. That relationship ended in 2001 after they adopted two children together.

While that split was one of the biggest celebrity headlines of the early 2000s, Nicole seemed to find her happy ending with Keith — until now.

Final Thought

For nearly 20 years, Kidman and Urban gave us hope that love could survive the chaos of red carpets, world tours, and award-season stress. But like so many Hollywood stories, this one didn’t get the fairy-tale ending.

Fans everywhere are now bracing themselves for the next big question: who gets custody of the matching leather jackets and red carpet PDA legacy?