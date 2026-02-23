Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is sharing some deeply personal news

The former Jersey Shore star revealed in a TikTok video Friday that she’s been diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer after a recent biopsy.

Not exactly the update anyone hopes to give between medical appointments, but she made it clear there’s at least one major silver lining: doctors caught it early.

Polizzi spoke candidly from her car, explaining that while the diagnosis is scary, it could have been much worse. Early detection, as she put it, is doing a lot of the heavy lifting here, and she repeatedly urged followers to stay on top of routine screenings like Pap tests. Not glamorous, not fun, but wildly important.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi announced on TikTok that she's been diagnosed with stage one cervical cancer.

She said the current plan likely includes a hysterectomy following initial treatment, adding another chapter to what’s already been an emotional stretch.

For anyone who remembers the hairspray-cloud era of Jersey Shore, Snooki was one of the show’s most recognizable personalities when it launched in 2009.

She stuck around through six seasons, spin-offs like Snooki & JWoww, and the nostalgia-fuelled return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Somewhere between reality TV chaos and adulthood, she built a life that now looks a lot quieter and a lot more grounded.

Now 38, she lives in New Jersey with her husband of 11 years and their three kids, trading late-night boardwalk drama for school runs and family routines.

And while the internet may still picture her tumbling out of a club in leopard print, this moment feels very different. It’s a reminder that behind every reality TV persona is an actual human being dealing with very real stuff, and in this case, using her platform to push a message that matters.

Get screened. Stay on top of your health. And maybe, just maybe, listen when your body taps you on the shoulder instead of waiting until it has to yell.