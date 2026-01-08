Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Reveals the One Star She’s Afraid to Roast

Yes, even comedians have limits

Nikki Glaser is known for going straight for the jugular when it comes to Hollywood’s biggest stars. But ahead of this year’s Golden Globes, the returning host admits there’s one celebrity she’s officially afraid to joke about.

That person? Julia Roberts.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Glaser revealed that Roberts, who’s nominated this year for After the Hunt, is completely roast-proof.

“You Can’t Make Fun of America’s Sweetheart”

Glaser explained she’s been testing her monologue material at comedy clubs around Los Angeles and quickly noticed a pattern.

Any joke about Julia Roberts? Dead silence.

“I’m trying out my monologue around L.A., and any joke about Julia Roberts, they are not there for,” Glaser said. “You cannot make fun of America’s Sweetheart.”

Apparently, audiences will tolerate jokes about almost anyone… just not Pretty Woman.

RELATED: Nikki Glaser Thinks Taylor & Travis’ Engagement Might Break Up… Other People

Tasteful, But Still Sharp

That doesn’t mean Glaser plans to play it safe overall. She says she’ll keep things tasteful, but she has no intention of skipping the roasting entirely.

Translation: most celebrities are still fair game. Just not the one with the world’s most protected smile.

The Golden Globes Are This Week. Here’s What to Know

The Golden Globe Awards return Sunday night, officially kicking off awards season with their usual mix of champagne, speeches, and mild chaos.

The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton

from the It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+

and streamed on Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second year, after a well-reviewed debut in 2025 that made her the first woman to host the show solo

Last year’s broadcast drew about 10 million viewers, making the Globes the most-watched awards show after the Oscars and the Grammys.

Nominees and Highlights

One Battle After Another leads all nominees with nine , including nods for Leonardo DiCaprio and director Paul Thomas Anderson

, including nods for and director Acting nominees include Michael B. Jordan , Dwayne Johnson , Ariana Grande , and Emma Stone

, , , and The White Lotus leads TV nominations with six

Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award

will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award

The Bottom Line

Nikki Glaser is ready to roast Hollywood… just not Julia Roberts. Some stars are fair game. Others are apparently protected by decades of goodwill and rom-com loyalty.

America’s Sweetheart remains undefeated. 🎤✨