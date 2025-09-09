Nikki Glaser Thinks Taylor & Travis’ Engagement Might Break Up… Other People

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has the internet swooning — but comedian (and mega-Swiftie) Nikki Glaser thinks it might also have some couples side-eyeing each other.

Glaser, who has seen 22 Eras Tour shows and admits she’s basically spent a house down payment on Taylor tickets, shared her hot take at the MTV VMAs. While she’s thrilled for the superstar couple, she also thinks their epic love might cause a few awkward “we need to talk” moments in living rooms across North America.

“I Deserve That Energy!”

“I think it’s gonna ruin some relationships,” Glaser joked. “Because people are watching Travis celebrate Taylor like she just scored the winning touchdown, and suddenly thinking, ‘Wait a sec… where’s MY standing ovation for unloading the dishwasher?’”

She explained that Taylor has always raised the bar for women — career-wise, friendship-wise, and now relationship-wise. And with Kelce literally worshipping the ground she sparkles on, fans are re-evaluating whether their own partners are pulling their romantic weight.

The Swift Effect

From brands to celebs, everyone’s been quick to send their congrats to the happy couple. Glaser, for her part, is loving the wave of positivity — even if it means a few “it’s not you, it’s me… but mostly you” conversations will be sparked.

As for the big day? Nikki predicts one word: huge. (Honestly, if Taylor doesn’t arrive at the wedding in a glitter-covered horse-drawn carriage while Kelce runs a touchdown pass to the altar, did we even attend?)