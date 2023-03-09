No Barking At Toronto Dog Park!

The City of Toronto removed a ‘no barking’ sign at an off-leash dog park after backlash!

Dog owners are being asked to control their pets and keep them from making noise when out at a popular dog park.

Community members noticed newly-installed signs at St. Andrew’s Playground Park near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West stating that excessive barking will “not be tolerated.”

The park is near a residential area and therefore city officials put up a sign that didn’t go over well with dog owners.

The sign is down, and for now; barking of any kind needs to be kept to a minimum….