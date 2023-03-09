Listen Live

No Barking At Toronto Dog Park!

Ruff!

By Kool Pets

The City of Toronto removed a ‘no barking’ sign at an off-leash dog park after backlash!

Dog owners are being asked to control their pets and keep them from making noise when out at a popular dog park.

Community members noticed newly-installed signs at St. Andrew’s Playground Park near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West stating that excessive barking will “not be tolerated.”

Things That Inevitably Happen When You Go To The Dog Park or Trail!

The park is near a residential area and therefore city officials put up a sign that didn’t go over well with dog owners.

The sign is down, and for now; barking of any kind needs to be kept to a minimum….

