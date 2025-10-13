No Doubt Is Reuniting — and Heading to Vegas for a Sphere Residency!

Start stretching those low-rise jeans, because No Doubt is officially back — and they're taking over Las Vegas’ iconic Sphere in May 2026.

Yes, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young are reuniting to remind us all why we once wore plaid pants, baby barrettes, and heavy eyeliner like it was a personality trait.

After their explosive comeback at Coachella 2024 and a special FireAid benefit performance, the band is ready for a six-night residency that promises nostalgia, eyeliner, and possibly tears during Don’t Speak.

🎤 Vegas Dates — Mark Your Calendars (Or Tattoo Them, No Judgement)

They’re hitting the Sphere on:

May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 & 16, 2026

The Sphere’s 360° visuals + Gwen Stefani screaming “I’m just a girl!” = a millennial spiritual awakening.

🎟️ How to Get Tickets (AKA Prepare for Battle)

Artist Presale starts:

Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Where to sign up:

🔗 livemu.sc/nodoubt

Deadline to register:

Monday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT

🚫 No presale codes, no secret fan handshake — just your Ticketmaster account and a prayer.

💅 Why This Is Important to Millennial Women Everywhere

This isn’t just a concert. This is:

Inner teen healing

Closet Karen haircut redemption

A chance to scream-sing “Don’t Speak” with 20,000 strangers who also bought glitter belts at West 49