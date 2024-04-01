No Joke: Sex and the City Premiers On Netflix April 1st

The classic HBO comedy Sex and the City will make its Netflix premiere on April 1. All 94 episodes of the show, which ran between 1998-2004, will be available on the streaming services. Netflix’s social media read: “Hello, lover! Sex and the City — The Complete Series — is coming to Netflix on April 1”.

Sex and the City starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall as best friends Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha, navigating careers and relationships in New York City. Two movie sequels followed the show in 2008 and 2010.

Parker, Davis and Nixon reunited in 2020 for the Sex and the City follow-up series, ‘And Just Like That …’, which will return for its third season this year. Sex and the City will continue to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service, which is also the home of ‘And Just Like That…’