No One Is Buying Breakfast While In Lockdown!

All restaurants have taken a hit during this pandemic and breakfast joints seem to be getting hit the hardest.

According to new reports, people aren’t buying breakfast during lockdown. Multiple companies reported that their breakfast sales have seen a steep decline during the first quarter of 2020.

As restaurants had to shutdown dinning and move to a take out or delivery service, people don’t seem to be ordering breakfast McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Burger King to name a few, say breakfast sales are down with lunch and dinner orders in better shape.

Breakfast sales have been so bad is some cases, that certain restaurants stopped offering breakfast options for now!

