Halloween Movies That Won’t Give You Nightmares

Halloween and horror go hand in hand … but not everyone loves jump scares or sleepless nights (Shoutout to the scaredy cats 🙋‍♀️).

If you want to get in the spooky spirit without the full-on terror, there are plenty of movies that bring the fun, fall vibes, and a hint of mischief instead.

These Halloween picks are light on the fear but big on atmosphere, laughs, and nostalgia.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

A Halloween classic that never gets old ...

When three witches, the Sanderson sisters, are accidentally resurrected in Salem, chaos (and comedy) ensues.

With its magical charm, witty dialogue, and just the right touch of spook, Hocus Pocus is a must-watch for cozy fall nights.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: It’s more silly than scary, with over-the-top characters, colourful spells, and a lighthearted story that captures the spirit of Halloween without any real frights.

2. Ghostbusters (1984)

Who you gonna call?

This supernatural comedy perfectly balances paranormal fun and goofy adventure. A team of scientists-turned-ghost hunters, led by Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, take on mischievous spirits around New York City.



Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: The ghosts are more campy than creepy, and the humour keeps things light.

It’s spooky fun with quotable lines and that unforgettable theme song.

3. The Addams Family (1991)

Creepy? Sure.

Scary? Not at all.

The delightfully macabre Addams clan brings humour, heart, and gothic style in this quirky cult favourite. It’s Halloween spirit with a darkly funny twist.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: The Addams' may love the dark and spooky, but it’s all played for laughs.

The movie is pure camp and charm ... more weirdly wonderful than wicked.

4. Casper (1995)

This friendly ghost tale is full of heart.

Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) haunts an old mansion where a young girl, Kat (Christina Ricci), and her father move in.

As a sweet friendship forms, Casper learns what it means to be seen and loved.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: The story leans more emotional than eerie. It’s a gentle ghost story with themes of family, kindness, and belonging.

5. Beetlejuice (1988)

Tim Burton’s offbeat imagination shines in Beetlejuice.

After a couple becomes ghosts trapped in their own home, they enlist the help of the chaotic “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to scare away the new owners.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: The movie is bizarre and funny rather than frightening. Its cartoony effects, quirky performances, and playful tone make it more of a Halloween fever dream than a nightmare.

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Is it a Halloween movie? A Christmas movie?

Maybe both?

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas and decides to take it over — with spooky results.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: The stop-motion animation and Danny Elfman’s music make it enchanting rather than eerie. It’s a beautifully weird world that celebrates both holidays without a single scream.

7. Coraline (2009)

When Coraline finds a secret door to a parallel world that seems perfect ... at first

She soon discovers it hides dark secrets. The film’s artistry and atmosphere make it mesmerizing to watch.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: While it has spooky moments, it’s more eerie fairy tale than horror. The film is a great choice for those who like their Halloween with a side of mystery instead of fear.

8. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Monsters, but make them adorable.

This animated comedy reimagines Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) as a hotel owner trying to protect his daughter from the human world.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: It’s filled with lovable monsters, slapstick humour, and heartwarming messages about family. Think more giggles than gasps ... a Halloween hit for all ages.

9. Practical Magic (1998)

Witches, sisterhood, and small-town charm!

Practical Magic stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sisters navigating love, loss, and a family curse.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: It’s a witch story that’s more about relationships than fright.

With 90s nostalgia, moonlit rituals, and a touch of romance, it’s pure cozy-magic comfort viewing.

10. ParaNorman (2012)

Norman can talk to ghosts, and when his town faces a zombie curse, he’s the only one who can help.

This clever stop-motion adventure mixes humour, heart, and Halloween eeriness.

Why it’s perfect for the scare-averse: It’s spooky with a message. Tackling fear, misunderstanding, and empathy. It’s adventurous and emotional, not frightening, making it perfect for families.

Set the Mood Without the Scares

Not all Halloween fun has to come with fright.

Whether you’re hosting a movie marathon or just want something to play while carving pumpkins, these not-so-scary Halloween movies keep things festive without the fear.

So grab a blanket, pour some cider, and settle in for a spooky season that won’t have you checking under the bed.