Nutella’s First New Flavour in 60 Years? Don’t Get Too Excited

After over six decades of sticking to its signature recipe, Nutella has finally announced a new flavour. And with all that time to dream up something bold, creative, or at least interesting, what did they come up with?

Peanut.

Yes, really — peanut. Not peanut butter, not chocolate-peanut swirl, just... peanut. It’s the brand’s first new U.S. flavour in 61 years, and it’s already being met with a collective shrug.

Nutella, for the uninitiated, is a beloved chocolate-hazelnut spread that’s been a staple in pantries worldwide since it was introduced in the 1960s. While Ferrero, Nutella’s parent company, has released limited-edition flavours in Europe over the years, this is the first time American (and possibly Canadian) shelves will see something new — if we can call it that.

A Slow (and Mild) Burn

Even more baffling? The peanut version won’t even hit shelves until spring 2026. That gives consumers plenty of time to forget about it — or continue using peanut butter and chocolate the old-fashioned way.

One can’t help but feel this was a missed opportunity. With global flavours and culinary trends exploding in recent years — matcha, salted caramel, chai, coconut cream — a peanut addition feels like the safest choice. It’s as if someone at Ferrero said, “Let’s innovate… but not too much.”

Playing It Safe in a Bold New World

This announcement raises an interesting question: Are iconic brands afraid to mess with success, or are they simply out of fresh ideas?

Nutella’s original flavour is undeniably popular, but when you finally decide to break a 60-year streak, expectations are understandably high.

Instead, we’re left with a flavour that feels less like a revolution and more like a compromise. And with a nearly two-year wait, even the most loyal fans might struggle to maintain enthusiasm.

For now, if you're craving peanut and chocolate, your local grocery store already has at least five options that combine the two — no countdown required.