Do You Have “Office Chair Butt”? It’s More Common Than You Think — and Yes, It’s a Thing

What’s flat, floppy, and not living its best life in your workplace? Nope, not your boss’s mood — it’s your butt.

Welcome to the era of the “office chair butt,” also known as the slow and tragic flattening of your once-perky behind, thanks to hours of sitting and zero glute engagement. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this desk job dilemma has an actual name: gluteal muscle atrophy. And spoiler: it’s not cute.

“Sitting Is the New Smoking”

Researchers out of Beijing recently reconfirmed what most of us already feel in our bones (and butts): sitting all day is bad. Like, really bad. Not only can it lead to neck and back pain, but it’s also doing your backside zero favours — leading to weakened muscles, extra fat storage, and that dreaded pancake shape under your work pants.

And no, it’s not the chair’s fault — it’s what you aren’t doing while you sit in it.

Butts Are Fighting Back

The good news? The bootylicious among us are clapping back (pun intended) with mid-day desk-friendly exercises that’ll keep your glutes alive and lifted. Here’s how to avoid joining the ranks of the saggy-bottomed workforce:

RELATED: How Much Does Your Workspace Affect Your Productivity?

💼 Easy Ways to Beat Office Chair Butt:

Pace while on calls – Walk laps during Zoom meetings or take your phone calls on the move. Hallways count. So do living rooms if you’re WFH. Move your must-haves – Place your printer, filing cabinet, or anything you reach for often a few steps away so you’re forced to move. Visit the faraway bathroom – Go ahead, take the stairs to use the restroom one floor up. Your legs and glutes will thank you. Butt clenches – Yup, squeeze those cheeks together while sitting (no one will know). Add in toe lifts, ankle rolls, or even a mini march while reading emails. Walking meetings – Grab a coworker and have your 1-on-1 while doing loops around the building. It’s more productive and more toned. Try a sit-stand desk – Or get a walking pad if you’re ready to level up your workday cardio. Do “invisible” workouts – Press your knees together under your desk, or use a small ball or prop to create resistance while seated.

Final Thoughts:

You don’t need a gym membership or a 10-step fitness routine to protect your posterior. A little movement here and there can save your butt — and make you feel better overall.

So go on, squeeze in a few reps between spreadsheets. Your glutes deserve it.