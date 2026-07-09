Office Romances Are Dying... and Apparently HR Is Winning

There was a time when the office was for spreadsheets, coffee breaks... and secretly making eye contact with the cute guy from accounting.

Not anymore.

A new survey suggests workplace romance is becoming a thing of the past. Only 16 per cent of employees said they'd gone on a date with a co-worker in the past year, down from 21 per cent the year before.

Office flings are cooling off even faster. Just seven per cent admitted to a romantic hookup at work, nearly half of last year's total.

It wasn't always this way.

For many older couples, work was where they met the love of their life. In fact, one survey found that about one in five adults over 50 met their spouse through work.

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So what's changed?

Experts point to stricter HR policies, mandatory workplace harassment training, and the rise of dating apps. It's also worth noting that more than one-third of singles under 30 say they're simply not interested in dating, while about half say they're not even looking for a relationship.

Let's be honest... today's office romance is less "Jim and Pam" and more "Please don't message me on Microsoft Teams after 5 p.m."

And if someone does ask you to "circle back," it's probably about a spreadsheet... not dinner.

Honestly, the hottest relationship in most offices these days is between Karen and the new espresso machine.

Cupid didn't just leave the building... he had to complete an exit interview with HR first.