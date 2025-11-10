“Old Person” Habits We Should All Steal — Because Grandma Might Be Onto Something

We love to poke fun at older folks — yelling at their phones, writing cheques at the grocery store, and eating dinner at 4:30 before falling asleep mid-Jeopardy! — but honestly? They might just be living smarter than the rest of us.

People online are sharing the “old person habits everyone should adopt”, and there are some absolute gems in there. Here are a few worth stealing before you hit senior discounts.

1. Say Nice Things to Strangers

Turns out Grandma was right: a little kindness goes a long way. Compliment someone’s coat, smile at the cashier, or tell your barista they’re doing amazing. It’s free therapy — for both of you.

2. If You Cook, You Don’t Clean

One wise nana declared, “If you cooked dinner, you are not the maid.” Translation: whoever eats, washes.

3. Nap Without Guilt

“Sleep as much as you need to.” That’s not laziness, it’s self-care — and possibly the key to being less cranky at work.

4. Book the Earliest Flight

Old pros know the secret: the 5:45 a.m. flight never gets delayed. Sure, you’ll be half-asleep at the gate, but you’ll get there before the chaos starts.

5. Start the Day Slow

An early hour in PJs with coffee, a crossword, or scrolling actual news instead of doomscrolling TikTok. It’s calm, it’s cozy, it’s the opposite of your Monday mornings.

6. Pajamas = Instant Happiness

If you’re not going anywhere, change into your jammies immediately. Comfort is a lifestyle, not a reward.

7. Take a Social Media Detox

Delete those apps. Your brain doesn’t need to know what your ex’s cousin’s dog is doing.

8. Move Like It’s 1969

A bit of stretching, a short walk, and a good playlist of “oldies-but-goodies” might be better than any gym membership.

9. The Werther’s Revelation

Hard candy: once mocked, now medicinal. Dry mouth? Pop a caramel and call it self-care.

👵 Moral of the story: maybe the secret to happiness isn’t hustle culture — it’s pyjamas at 6 p.m., a good stretch, and candy in your purse.