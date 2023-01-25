OLDER THAN YOU THINK? PEOPLE ARE REALIZING THEY’VE BEEN CALCULATING THEIR BIRTHDAY WRONG

This is one of those things that’s obvious once you think about it. Obvious AND depressing. People on TikTok are freaking out after realizing they’ve been calculating their birthday wrong. You might be older than you think.

An influencer posted a five-second video about it last week that’s racked up millions of views.

It boils down to this: When you turn a certain age, you’re not starting that age, you’re finishing it. For example, if you just turned 39, it means you’ve finished your 39th year, and you’re currently in year forty.

Again, it’s obvious when you think about it. But it’s rocking people’s worlds.