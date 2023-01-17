VIRAL TIKTOK TREND: SHARING YOUR HYPOTHETICAL FINAL DEATH ROW MEAL

Imagine that you’re on death row and are about to be executed. You know, just for fun. (???) What would you want for your final meal? A classic, home-cooked family recipe, or something from Arby’s?

There’s a trend on TikTok where people are sharing their hypothetical final meals, and it seems like most do NOT want home-cooked stuff.

One person said: “Diet Coke, Chicken Pad Thai, saltines, [and] chocolate chip cookie dough.” Another said: “Sushi, garden salsa Sun Chips, and a blue raspberry lemonade from Sonic.”

Another was: “Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, an Arnold Palmer (iced tea and lemonade), Caesar salad with chicken, pretzels, and Nerds candies.”

Others included stuff like: A Starbucks latte, Olive Garden five-cheese ziti, Kraft macaroni and cheese, Outback’s bloomin’ onion, an old-fashioned cocktail, a cinnamon raisin bagel, Taco Bell’s chicken quesadilla, and a “plain McDonald’s smushed cheeseburger.”

For what it’s worth, some people are NOT amused by this trend and argue that it’s “tone deaf” to the evils of capital punishment and insensitive to those wrongly incarcerated.

(You can see uncensored videos by browsing the #deathrowmeal hashtag on TikTok.)