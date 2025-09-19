Olive Garden Is Testing Smaller Portions—But Don’t Worry, the Breadsticks Are Still Bottomless

In a move that might finally save us from unbuttoning our jeans halfway through dinner, Olive Garden is testing out smaller, cheaper portion sizes. Think of it as “Olive Garden Lite”—but don’t panic, the unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad aren’t going anywhere.

Less Pasta, Less Price (But Same Breadstick Commitment)

The Italian-American chain is offering the scaled-down meals at about 40% of its restaurants. They’re being rolled out at dinner during the week and all day on weekends, proving that Olive Garden knows exactly when Canadians are most likely to eat their weight in carbs.

The idea is simple: customers can now grab a lighter plate at a lighter price, without giving up the one thing we actually go there for—the never-ending breadsticks.

The Price Tag (And the Calories)

The company’s test slide revealed some math that makes sense for both your wallet and waistband. For example:

A 630-calorie Chicken Parmigiana is $13.99 (instead of the usual 1,020-calorie, $20.79 version).

A 920-calorie Fettuccine Alfredo clocks in at $12.99 (versus the 1,220-calorie, $16.79 full-size).

In other words, you can now eat less, spend less, and still pretend it’s “healthier” because the number looks smaller.

Not Replacing the Classics

Don’t worry, Olive Garden isn’t taking anything off the menu. These smaller dishes are simply an add-on option for those of us who want the Olive Garden experience without needing a nap immediately afterward.

It’s a smart move at a time when dining out is getting more expensive, and people are looking for affordable indulgence. And let’s be honest—half the time we don’t even finish our pasta because we’ve already filled up on soup and breadsticks anyway.

Breadsticks: The True Unlimited Plan

At the end of the day, Olive Garden could probably serve us a single ravioli and we’d still waddle out stuffed, thanks to the never-ending carb train they keep sending to the table. Smaller entrees? Sure. Smaller breadstick basket? That’s where we riot.