Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard’s 2022 ‘Woman of the Year’
She's unstoppable!
Olivia had an amazing 2021 – she released her debut single in January, Driver’s License, and broke Spotify records for ‘most streams of a song in a single week.’ Driver’s License also became the ‘top streamed song of 2021,’ accumulating more than 1.1 billion streams, her debut album, SOUR, topped the charts worldwide, and she’s been nominated for seven Grammys including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.
Olivia will be honoured at the annual Women in Music Awards on March 2 in Los Angeles.
Related: Oliva Rodrigo Announces World Tour…
Ciara will host this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards and the lineup of amazing women who will either perform or receive special honours include:
- Gabby Barrett will perform and receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.
- Phoebe Bridgers will perform and receive the Trailblazer Award.
- Doja Cat will perform and receive the Powerhouse Award.
- Golnar Khosrowshahi (Founder & CEO of Reservoir Media) will receive the Executive of the Year Award.
- Karol G will perform and receive the Rule Breaker Award.
- Bonnie Raitt will perform and receive the Icon Award.
- Saweetie will perform and receive the Game Changer Award.
- Summer Walker will perform and receive the Chartbreaker Award.