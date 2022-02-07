Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard’s 2022 ‘Woman of the Year’

Olivia had an amazing 2021 – she released her debut single in January, Driver’s License, and broke Spotify records for ‘most streams of a song in a single week.’ Driver’s License also became the ‘top streamed song of 2021,’ accumulating more than 1.1 billion streams, her debut album, SOUR, topped the charts worldwide, and she’s been nominated for seven Grammys including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

Olivia will be honoured at the annual Women in Music Awards on March 2 in Los Angeles.

Ciara will host this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards and the lineup of amazing women who will either perform or receive special honours include: