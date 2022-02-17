Olivia Rodrigo’s First ‘Concert’ Movie Comes To Disney+ In March

Olivia shared the exciting news with fans on her social media platforms, that her upcoming concert flick, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), will be available beginning March 25 on Disney+.

With guest appearances from Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird, fans will find out just how “brutal” it is out there as they follow Rodrigo for performances across the U.S., as well as her journey in making the record that instantly brought her name into homes worldwide. The film will also feature newly arranged performances of all of SOUR’s eleven impeccable tracks.

The new film will arrive just in time to celebrate one year since fans were blessed with Olivia’s debut release, which she dropped at the ripe age of just seventeen on January 8, 2021, featuring the chart-topping hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u.”