ONE IN FIVE YOUNG PEOPLE CAN’T RECOGNIZE A ZUCCHINI

Here’s a simple test to determine if your kid eats enough vegetables: Grab a vegetable out of the fridge, anything, and then ask your kid what it is. If they DON’T KNOW, they’re not eating enough vegetables.

A study put a zucchini in front of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 and asked them what it was. And the good news is: 80% correctly ID’d it.

About 18% thought it was a cucumber. Which, okay that’s fair. Another 2% thought the zucchini was “an eggplant.”

Also in the study: 12% of 15- to 24-year-olds couldn’t correctly ID a grapefruit. And 4% didn’t know what a cauliflower was.