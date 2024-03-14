Listen Live

ONE IN FIVE YOUNG PEOPLE CAN’T RECOGNIZE A ZUCCHINI

You are what you eat!

By Kool Eats

Here’s a simple test to determine if your kid eats enough vegetables:  Grab a vegetable out of the fridge, anything, and then ask your kid what it is.  If they DON’T KNOW, they’re not eating enough vegetables.

A study put a zucchini in front of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 and asked them what it was.  And the good news is:  80% correctly ID’d it.

About 18% thought it was a cucumber.  Which, okay that’s fair.  Another 2% thought the zucchini was “an eggplant.”

Also in the study:  12% of 15- to 24-year-olds couldn’t correctly ID a grapefruit.  And 4% didn’t know what a cauliflower was.

