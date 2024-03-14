Listen Live

Actress Olivia Munn Has Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Olivia is sharing her story!

By Kool Mornings

On Wednesday, the actress shared a gallery of photos and video on her verified Instagram account, showing her in the hospital, with a caption that read, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their journey.”

Munn also shared a statement on text slides in the post, which began, “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks for 90 different cancer genes.”

Olivia says that she tested negative for the BRCA, the most well-known breast cancer gene…

Olivia who is 43 years old went on to explain that she has undergone four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy performed 30 days after her biopsy.  

Munn counts herself as “lucky” given that “we caught it with enough time that I had options.”

