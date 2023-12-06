Listen Live

ONE IN NINE PEOPLE UNDER 30 IS TAKING MULTIPLE NAPS A DAY

Doing nothing is exhausting!

By Kool Mornings

Young people claim they’re not lazy, but this poll begs to differ.  Someone asked 12,000 young adults how often they take naps, and 25% said a few times a week.  That was the most common answer.  13% of us never nap.

Once a day was next at 19%.  Another 6% said they usually take MULTIPLE naps a day.  (Must be nice.)

But here’s the crazy part.   The top age group that takes more than one nap a day is people in their TWENTIES.

Power Napping May Help Improve Your Mood

11% of adults under 30 said they nap multiple times a day.  That’s one in nine, compared to just 1 in 25 seniors.  And a third of those young people said they wish they could take even MORE naps than they already do.

The poll also asked for the “ideal length” of a perfect nap.  20 to 30 minutes was the top answer, followed by up to an hour.  13% said two hours or more.  Young people were the most likely to say two-plus hours is ideal.

