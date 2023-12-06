ONE IN NINE PEOPLE UNDER 30 IS TAKING MULTIPLE NAPS A DAY

Young people claim they’re not lazy, but this poll begs to differ. Someone asked 12,000 young adults how often they take naps, and 25% said a few times a week. That was the most common answer. 13% of us never nap.

Once a day was next at 19%. Another 6% said they usually take MULTIPLE naps a day. (Must be nice.)

But here’s the crazy part. The top age group that takes more than one nap a day is people in their TWENTIES.

11% of adults under 30 said they nap multiple times a day. That’s one in nine, compared to just 1 in 25 seniors. And a third of those young people said they wish they could take even MORE naps than they already do.

The poll also asked for the “ideal length” of a perfect nap. 20 to 30 minutes was the top answer, followed by up to an hour. 13% said two hours or more. Young people were the most likely to say two-plus hours is ideal.