One in Seven People Have More Than One Christmas Tree… Because Why Stop at “Reasonable”? 🎄✨

Putting up a Christmas tree this year?

Cute.

But apparently that’s just not enough for a lot of people anymore.

A new survey found that 71% of people will have a tree in their home this year…and 1 in 7 are going full HomeSense-addicted and putting up two or more. 😳

Yes — multiple trees.

Because nothing says holiday spirit like turning your house into a seasonal forest.

Here’s the breakdown:

🎄 1 Tree = Normal

🎄🎄 2 Trees = “I saw it on Pinterest”

🎄🎄🎄 3 Trees = “We don’t talk about the credit card bill”

🎄🎄🎄🎄 4+ Trees = Seek help immediately 😂

Before you panic about storage:

Not all second (or third) trees are full-size.

Lots of people simply toss:

A living room statement tree

A mini tree in the bedroom

A tiny one in the kitchen

And maybe one in the bathroom… because why not?! 💁‍♀️

But if you’re rocking four full-sized spruce monsters inside one house…

Congratulations, you ARE Christmas now. 🎅✨

So fess up…

How many trees do YOU have this year? 👀🌲

Because we’re either one tree people…or “Michael’s just emailed me a sale code” people. 😂