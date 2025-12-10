One in Seven People Have More Than One Christmas Tree… Because Why Stop at “Reasonable”? 🎄✨
Putting up a Christmas tree this year?
Cute.
But apparently that’s just not enough for a lot of people anymore.
A new survey found that 71% of people will have a tree in their home this year…and 1 in 7 are going full HomeSense-addicted and putting up two or more. 😳
RELATED: Fake Christmas Trees Are Officially the Norm — Only 17% of People Are Still Team Real Tree 🎄✨
Yes — multiple trees.
Because nothing says holiday spirit like turning your house into a seasonal forest.
Here’s the breakdown:
🎄 1 Tree = Normal
🎄🎄 2 Trees = “I saw it on Pinterest”
🎄🎄🎄 3 Trees = “We don’t talk about the credit card bill”
🎄🎄🎄🎄 4+ Trees = Seek help immediately 😂
Before you panic about storage:
Not all second (or third) trees are full-size.
Lots of people simply toss:
- A living room statement tree
- A mini tree in the bedroom
- A tiny one in the kitchen
- And maybe one in the bathroom… because why not?! 💁♀️
But if you’re rocking four full-sized spruce monsters inside one house…
Congratulations, you ARE Christmas now. 🎅✨
So fess up…
How many trees do YOU have this year? 👀🌲
Because we’re either one tree people…or “Michael’s just emailed me a sale code” people. 😂
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.