💔 39% of People Say They’ve Had “The One That Got Away” — And the Rest Are Lying

If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through an ex’s social media at 2 a.m. with a glass of wine and a playlist called “What Could’ve Been” — congratulations, you’re in good company.

According to a new survey, 39% of people admit they’ve had “the one that got away.”

And before you ask — yes, Katy Perry wrote her hit song about Josh Groban. (He apparently called her “the one that got away,” too. Okay, fine, he didn’t. But he totally could’ve. He seems like the type to light a candle and journal about it.)

💌 The Numbers Behind the Nostalgia

The survey broke things down like this:

11% said there’s currently someone they consider “the one that got away.” (Which, let’s be honest, probably means they still check that person’s Instagram Stories.)

28% said they used to feel that way about someone. Translation: they've either healed or finally blocked them.

46% claim they've never felt this way. (Sure, Jan.)

And 16% said they "don't know," which feels like code for, "I'm not emotionally available enough to unpack that right now."

❤️ Men Feel It More (Allegedly)

Men were slightly more likely to admit to having a “one that got away.”

It was also more common among Millennials and Gen X’ers — people old enough to have survived MSN Messenger heartbreak and mix tapes that said “For You (Don’t Cry)”.

Gen Z and Boomers didn’t report it as often.



Maybe Gen Z hasn’t lived long enough for a full-blown heartbreak yet…



And Boomers? They probably married the one that got away back in ’82 and have been tolerating them ever since.

🥲 The Real Takeaway

“The one that got away” doesn’t always mean you’re still pining for someone — sometimes it’s just a reminder that timing, geography, and emotional maturity rarely line up at the same time.

Or, as every rom-com ever has taught us: if it’s meant to be, the universe will make it happen… probably right after you stop stalking them on Facebook.