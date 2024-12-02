Do Online Romances Stand the Test of Time? A New Study Says Yes

The debate over whether online or in-person relationships are stronger has been put to the test, and the results are in: they're equally satisfying.

A study published in the journal Social Sciences surveyed 233 college students to explore whether the way couples meet—online or face-to-face—impacts their relationship quality. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.

Love Is Love, No Matter Where It Starts

According to the study, relationship satisfaction levels were nearly identical for couples who met online and those who met in person. The study’s lead author explained, “Those who met their current (and former) romantic partner face-to-face experienced similar levels of satisfaction compared to those who met their partner on a dating application.”

This research aligns with the current dating landscape, where meeting online is increasingly the norm.

A report revealed that 63% of dating app users created a profile specifically to find a serious relationship. Yet, despite its popularity, a surprising number of couples still feel embarrassed about admitting they met online—some even fabricate meet-cute stories!

Related: The Busiest Day on Dating Apps Is Coming!

First Dates: The Good, the Bad, and the Cringeworthy

Whether your romance blossoms through swipes or serendipity, one thing remains universal: first impressions matter. While choosing a memorable spot for a first date is key, there are a few places best avoided unless you’re gunning for an awkward story:

A funeral: Talk about dead vibes.

Talk about dead vibes. A bachelor party: Nothing says "romantic potential" like crashing someone else's last hurrah.

Nothing says "romantic potential" like crashing someone else's last hurrah. Taco Bell: Save the Crunchwrap for date three, at least.

Save the Crunchwrap for date three, at least. An adult bookstore: Some things are better left for… later.

Some things are better left for… later. A strip club: Not the ideal setting for building trust and intimacy.

Not the ideal setting for building trust and intimacy. A buddy’s house to play video games: No one wants to meet Player Two on Day One.

The Bottom Line

Whether you match on an app or lock eyes across a crowded room, it’s clear that the "how" matters less than the "what." Strong relationships are built on connection, communication, and effort—not the platform where they started.

So, next time someone asks how you met, own your story—whether it involves swiping right or a chance encounter. Just, maybe, leave out the part about the first date at Taco Bell.