Only Children Might Be Winning at Life, According to Science

Lifestyle
Published April 7, 2025
By Charlie

Turns out, being an only child might come with more perks than just never having to share clothes.

A new study suggests that only children may be smarter, more creative, and mentally healthier than those who grew up with siblings.

Researchers in China looked at over 7,000 people between the ages of 18 and 30, using everything from brain scans to behavioural assessments and childhood trauma questionnaires. The goal? To find out if being an only child makes a difference, the results are pretty eye-opening.

MRIs showed that only children had stronger mental health, better memory, and even superior language abilities. Plus, they scored higher when it came to life satisfaction and creativity.

The study also found that only kids tend to be less impulsive and less reliant on external approval — which basically means they’re not chasing validation as much as their peers.

So, while siblings can be great for learning how to share (and how to dodge flying remotes), this research suggests that flying solo as a kid might give you a few extra life upgrades.

