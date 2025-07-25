Heat Warnings in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Another Murder? Another Season! ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returns September 9th

TV & Movies | What's Trending
Published July 25, 2025
By Charlie

Get ready to head back to the Arconia — because our favourite trio of true-crime podcasters is back in business. Hulu has officially announced that Only Murders in the Building will return for Season 5 on September 9, and this time, the stakes (and the guest stars) are higher than ever.

Meryl’s Back, Baby 👏

One of the biggest mysteries post-Season 4 wasn’t who the killer was — it was whether Meryl Streep would reprise her role as Loretta Durkin. And in classic Only Murders fashion, the reveal didn’t disappoint. Meryl and co-star Selena Gomez recreated that iconic Devil Wears Prada scene to confirm the news, and the internet promptly lost its mind.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Named TikTok’s Most Popular Artist Of 2023

Who’s New in the Building?

This season’s guest cast is basically an awards show:

  • Renée Zellweger
  • Christoph Waltz
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Logan Lerman
  • Beanie Feldstein
  • Jermaine Fowler

Plus, Téa Leoni is stepping into a bigger role as Sofia — the wife of a missing man with shady connections to (wait for it…) Brooklyn’s dry-cleaning crime syndicate. Yes, you read that right. Only Murders is keeping it weird and we love them for it.

Mark Your Calendars 🗓️

Season 5 premieres September 9, and if the past four seasons are any indication, you’re going to want to clear your schedule (and probably start prepping a new murder board).

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close