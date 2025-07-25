Another Murder? Another Season! ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returns September 9th

Get ready to head back to the Arconia — because our favourite trio of true-crime podcasters is back in business. Hulu has officially announced that Only Murders in the Building will return for Season 5 on September 9, and this time, the stakes (and the guest stars) are higher than ever.

Meryl’s Back, Baby 👏

One of the biggest mysteries post-Season 4 wasn’t who the killer was — it was whether Meryl Streep would reprise her role as Loretta Durkin. And in classic Only Murders fashion, the reveal didn’t disappoint. Meryl and co-star Selena Gomez recreated that iconic Devil Wears Prada scene to confirm the news, and the internet promptly lost its mind.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Named TikTok’s Most Popular Artist Of 2023

Who’s New in the Building?

This season’s guest cast is basically an awards show:

Renée Zellweger

Christoph Waltz

Keegan-Michael Key

Logan Lerman

Beanie Feldstein

Jermaine Fowler

Plus, Téa Leoni is stepping into a bigger role as Sofia — the wife of a missing man with shady connections to (wait for it…) Brooklyn’s dry-cleaning crime syndicate. Yes, you read that right. Only Murders is keeping it weird and we love them for it.

Mark Your Calendars 🗓️

Season 5 premieres September 9, and if the past four seasons are any indication, you’re going to want to clear your schedule (and probably start prepping a new murder board).