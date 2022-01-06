Listen Live

Ontario boy Brings Ellen to Tears with Motivational Speech

If you haven't seen this yet, it's a must-watch!

By Dirt/Divas

Seven-year-old Callan Perks of Lakefield brought talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres to tears when he appeared on her show today (Wednesday).

 

 

The enthusiastic young hockey fan rose to fame after he delivered a rousing speech to the Peterborough Petes before their November 28th game against the Ottawa 67’s. 

 

 

After the Petes shared a video of “Coach Cal” giving the speech on social media, it went viral and Callan was featured on major networks across Canada and the U.S.

 

 

At the end of his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Callan delivered a motivational speech to Ellen, which brought her to tears and earned a standing ovation from the audience. 

 

 

“I don’t even know you, but you are just a special little being with such a big heart and I thank you for that,” Ellen told Callan after giving him a big hug. “That was the sweetest thing.”

