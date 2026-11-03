Ontario Plans to Put your ID on your Phone

Ontario is getting ready to make your wallet a little lighter, because the province wants to eventually let you carry government-issued ID right on your phone.

The province has announced plans to begin introducing optional digital identification, meaning things like your driver’s licence and health card could eventually live on your smartphone.

Before you panic and start clutching your OHIP like it’s the last physical Blockbuster membership, this will be optional.

Ontario says people will still be able to get and use traditional physical ID cards. In fact, the government plans to introduce legislation in late 2027 specifically protecting your right to stick with physical ID if that's what you prefer.

So, what happens first?

The province will begin consultations in late 2026 with industry, privacy experts and the public.

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The first digital ID expected to be tested is the Ontario Photo Card, which is typically used by people who don't have a driver's licence.

After that, the province says the program could eventually expand to digital driver's licences and health cards, although there's currently no specific launch date for those.

The idea is that digital ID could be used to prove who you are in person or online, while also reducing problems associated with lost or stolen cards.

Of course, this also means your phone could eventually contain your bank cards, concert tickets, boarding passes, driver's licence AND health card.

So losing your phone will no longer be an inconvenience.

It'll be a full administrative emergency.

And if your battery dies?

"Sorry officer, I promise I'm licensed. Do you happen to have an iPhone charger?" 🔋😂