Is It Illegal to Ruin Christmas? Ontario Police Called Over Anti-Santa Signs 🎅🚫

Turns out, in Canada, you can get the cops called on you for being a Grinch… at least socially.

During Brantford’s annual Santa Claus Parade — complete with 30,000 excited kiddos and grown-ups high on hot chocolate — someone living along the parade route decided to drop a festive truth bomb: “Santa is fake.”

Yep. Big bold signs right in the window:

“Santa isn’t real.”

“Your parents are Santa.”

“Your family buys your presents.”

Basically, a holiday spoiler alert wrapped in zero Christmas cheer.

Unsurprisingly, horrified parents (and probably a few children whose dreams were shattered instantly) started calling the police faster than you can say “reindeer emergency.”

Brantford police did show up — not to arrest anyone, but to have a casual chat.

The official statement?

“It’s not illegal to be a ‘Grinch’… but maybe don’t?”

— Brantford Police Service, basically

The signs were removed, but only because officers politely reminded the homeowner that maybe ruining Christmas for an entire city isn’t the most neighbourly vibe. Legally though? Free speech wins… even if Santa doesn’t.

So, to confirm:

🎄 Telling kids Santa exists = adorable

☃️ Telling kids Santa doesn’t exist = rude

🚓 Telling kids Santa doesn’t exist during the parade = police-level rude

Moral of the story? Don’t mess with Santa season. Canadians will call 911. 😂