Looking on the Bright Side Might Be Good for Your Brain

Here's some good news for optimists and people who still believe they'll win the lottery someday.

A new study suggests that maintaining a positive outlook on life may help lower your risk of developing dementia as you age.

Researchers from Harvard followed more than 9,000 Americans aged 70 and older and found that those with higher levels of optimism were about 15 per cent less likely to develop dementia compared to their less optimistic peers.

What's especially interesting is that the connection remained even after researchers accounted for factors like race, existing health conditions and depression.

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In other words, there may be something uniquely beneficial about seeing the glass as half full.

Scientists are increasingly learning that optimism isn't simply something you're born with. Like a muscle, it can be strengthened through practice, therapy and intentional mental habits.

That means activities such as gratitude exercises, reframing negative thoughts and focusing on positive experiences may do more than improve your mood. They could potentially contribute to healthier aging as well.

Researchers are quick to point out that the study doesn't prove optimism prevents dementia. However, it does add to growing evidence that our mental outlook can have a meaningful impact on our physical health and cognitive well-being.

So while positive thinking won't guarantee you'll never forget where you left your keys, it may be another tool for supporting long-term brain health.

And let's be honest. Most of us spend enough time worrying about things that never happen anyway.

Maybe it's time to give optimism a shot.