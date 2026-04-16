🥒 Oreo Said “What If… Dill Pickle?” And Then Actually Did It
Just when you thought snacks couldn’t get any more unhinged, Oreo has entered the chat with a flavour nobody asked for… but now we can’t stop talking about:
RELATED: Oreo x Reese’s: The Collab We’ve Been Dreaming About 🍪🥜🍫
Dill Pickle Flavoured Fudge Oreos.
Yes. This is real. This is happening. And no, your taste buds are not prepared.
🤢 Sweet Meets… Sandwich Topping?
Here’s the situation:
- Classic chocolate Oreo cookie ✔️
- Regular crème filling ✔️
- Entire thing dunked in dill pickle-flavoured fudge 😳
It’s like someone looked at a charcuterie board and said, “What if dessert… but make it confusing?”
The cookies come in a six-pack (because honestly, how many of these could one person emotionally handle?)
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