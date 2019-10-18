Oreo Released Its Own Version Of The Gingerbread House

Gingerbread houses are fun to make and a holiday tradition for most- but lets be honest! Gingerbread houses don’t taste so great after sitting out for weeks!

Not sure what took so long, but Oreo has just released the Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit: It’s own version of the gingerbread house!

The description reads!

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun!” the description says. “This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!”

They also have a little something for Halloween too!