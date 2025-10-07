How to Organize Your Kitchen Before the Holidays

The holidays are upon us and, for many Canadians, that means hosting family, cooking big meals, and trying to keep your kitchen from turning into a chaotic mess. The good news? A little pre-holiday organization can save you hours of stress … and make cooking much more enjoyable.

Here’s how to organize your kitchen and get it in top shape before the festivities begin. (Plus tips for managing a busy kitchen full of “helpful” family and friends.)

1. Clear the Counters

Start by removing everything that doesn’t belong on your countertops. Small appliances you rarely use? Store them. Loose tools? Contain them.

A clear countertop gives you space to prep food, set out dishes, and keeps your kitchen looking tidy for guests.

2. Declutter Your Pantry

Go through your pantry and check expiry dates, especially for staples like flour, sugar, spices, and canned goods.

Once you know what you’re left with, wipe down shelves and group items by type. Think grains, baking supplies, canned goods, etc. That way you can find what you need quickly.

Consider using clear containers to keep things neat and visible.

3. Organize Your Fridge and Freezer

Before you start shopping, clear out old leftovers and expired items.

Again, group items by category (dairy, meats, produce) to make meal prep easier. For the freezer, label containers with the contents and date to prevent last-minute surprises.

4. Set Up a Prep Station

Designate one area of your kitchen as a prep station. Stock it with cutting boards, knives, mixing bowls, and measuring cups. Having everything in one place means you won’t waste time hunting for tools while cooking.

5. Check Your Cooking Tools

Holiday cooking often requires multiple pans, baking sheets, and serving utensils. Make sure everything is clean, in good condition, and easy to access. This is also a good time to dust off that roasting pan you haven’t used all year.

6. Plan Storage for Leftovers

Holidays mean leftovers … and lots of them. Set aside containers and storage bags so you can pack up meals quickly. Send them home with loved ones or pack them in the fridge and freezer for later. Think about labeling them to avoid confusion later.

7. Think About Workflow

Organize your kitchen so the workflow makes sense: prep near the sink, cooking near the stove, and plating near the counter or serving area. It sounds small, but a smooth flow can make holiday cooking feel less stressful.

8. Consider Labelling Your Cupboards

Holidays mean lots of people moving through your kitchen, grabbing dishware and putting it away during the post meal clean-up. To avoid finding everything in the wrong place tomorrow, consider temporary labels for your cupboards.

This helps guests and helpers quickly find what they need and just as importantly, put things back in the right place. It helps you organize your kitchen and prevents last-minute hunting or cluttered counters.

9. Use Extra or Disposable Dishes

Holiday cooking often means juggling multiple dishes at once, and having too few serving bowls, plates, or trays can quickly create bottlenecks. Consider keeping extra dishes on hand so everyone has what they need when it’s time to serve.

Disposable trays or bowls can be a lifesaver for sides, snacks, or desserts, especially if you want to minimize post-meal cleanup. Even just a few extra mixing bowls, serving spoons, or platters can make a big difference in keeping your kitchen running smoothly during the holiday rush.

Tips for a Busy Holiday Kitchen

Once you organize your kitchen, it’s time to think about how to handle the hustle of cooking with a crowd.

Here’s how to keep the kitchen running smoothly when multiple people are moving through the space:

Create Stations: Assign zones for different tasks such as chopping, mixing, baking, or plating. Label each station so helpers know where to go.



Assign zones for different tasks such as chopping, mixing, baking, or plating. Label each station so helpers know where to go. Keep Tools Accessible: Place the necessary tools like cutting boards, mixing bowls, and utensils near each station to prevent helpers from hunting through drawers.



Place the necessary tools like cutting boards, mixing bowls, and utensils near each station to prevent helpers from hunting through drawers. Designate a “Helper Task List”: Give guests simple, manageable jobs like washing vegetables, stirring a pot, or setting the table.



Give guests simple, manageable jobs like washing vegetables, stirring a pot, or setting the table. Keep Pathways Clear: Make sure main cooking areas remain free for active cooks. Helpers can work at the edges or handle prep in advance.



Make sure main cooking areas remain free for active cooks. Helpers can work at the edges or handle prep in advance. Prep Ahead Where Possible: Chop vegetables, measure spices, and partially cook dishes before the big day to reduce kitchen congestion.



Chop vegetables, measure spices, and partially cook dishes before the big day to reduce kitchen congestion. Communicate Constantly: Clear communication keeps the chaos manageable. Let everyone know what’s happening, what’s needed next, and when it’s safe to move around the kitchen.



Clear communication keeps the chaos manageable. Let everyone know what’s happening, what’s needed next, and when it’s safe to move around the kitchen. Try Not To Be Picky: Sure, your aunt may not cut the carrots the same way you do, and your cousin might stir a bit too vigorously … but that’s okay. Letting helpers contribute in their own way not only makes the process faster, it also turns cooking into a shared, fun experience. Focus on teamwork, not perfection, and the meal will come together beautifully.

Add a Little Seasonal Cheer

A clean, organized kitchen feels even more inviting when you add a touch of seasonal decor. Think a small pumpkin display, autumn-scented candles, or a festive dish towel.

It’s a simple way to get in the holiday spirit.

Get Ready to Cook with Confidence

A well-organized kitchen sets the tone for a stress-free Thanksgiving. By clearing clutter, prepping ahead, and creating a workflow that works for you, you can focus on what really matters: spending time with family, enjoying the holiday, and making memories without the chaos.

