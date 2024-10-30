Orkin’s Latest List: Canada’s Most Rat-Infested Cities

If you’re in Barrie, here’s some good news: we didn’t make the list of Canada’s 25 most rat-infested cities! That’s worth a little cheer! However, we did land a spot on Ontario’s list, ranking 16th out of 25, just behind Richmond Hill and slightly ahead of Burlington.

No big shocker here, though—Toronto claimed the number-one spot as the “rattiest” city in both Ontario and all of Canada.

How to Keep Rats Away: Orkin’s Top Prevention Tips

To help keep unwanted critters out of your home, here are a few prevention strategies straight from Orkin:

Trim Those Trees and Bushes: Keeping your landscaping well-maintained can go a long way in deterring rodents. Trim back shrubs at least one metre away from your home to prevent rodents from getting too close or using trees as a “launch pad” to sneak in.

Eliminate Water Sources: Rodents are drawn to moisture, so clear any standing water in clogged gutters, and make sure water doesn’t collect in bins or planters.

Inspect Regularly: Check both inside and outside for signs of rodent activity, like droppings, burrows, or rub marks along baseboards and walls. The sooner you spot signs, the better your chance of preventing an infestation.

Seal Up Entry Points: Even small cracks—larger than a quarter of an inch—can be entry points for rodents. Be sure to close off gaps and add weather strips to exterior doors.

Keep It Clean: Inside and outside, keep areas free from food crumbs, spills, and debris. Store all food in sealed containers, and avoid leaving dishes or pet food out overnight.

Keeping these tips in mind can help protect your home and keep your neighbourhood on the right side of Orkin’s list.