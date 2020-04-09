Listen Live

Orlando Bloom In Talks To Play Joe Exotic In “The Tiger King” Movie!

I can see it!

By Kool Celebrities

Can you see it?  If reports check out, Bloom could play the now famous zookeeper in an upcoming film based on the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

20th Century Studios is said to be working on a film and Orlando is the first choice!  The production is still years away due to the Quarantine…

The actor fuelled the rumours by posting a Tiger King meme on his Instagram feed, with no caption, which sees Bloom’s face photoshopped onto Exotic’s, with the tiger’s head replaced by that of a puppy.

 

 

