Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Squall Warnings in effect click here for details
School vehicles cancelled in the West, Central and South Weather Zones click here for details
Listen Live

Oscar the Grouch Just Got the Most On-Brand Endorsement Deal Ever

What's Trending
Published December 11, 2025
By Charlie

Some celebrities get beauty contracts. Some get luxury fashion deals. But when you’re a fuzzy green icon who literally lives in a trash can? Your destiny is obviously… a Glad trash bag endorsement.

And Oscar the Grouch has finally secured his dream gig. Honestly, it’s the kind of career alignment most of us can only manifest on a vision board.

Glad just launched a new musical campaign starring everyone’s favourite cranky Muppet, serving an upbeat little banger called “I Love Trash – The Remix feat. Oscar the Grouch.” Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s catchy. Yes, it will now live in your brain rent-free.

In the commercial, Oscar takes the spotlight with a full musical number celebrating Glad’s trash bags. His classic tune, “I Love Trash,” gets a glow-up and turns into a group performance showing how Glad supposedly handles even the messiest messes — you know, like a teenager’s room or your kitchen after hosting literally anyone.

This is also the first time Glad’s “Don’t Get Mad. Get Glad.” campaign has handed the starring role to a non-human. Oscar may be grouchy, but he’s downright charming when he’s singing about garbage.

RELATED: Sesame Street Is Moving to Netflix—But Don’t Worry, It’s Not Leaving PBS

If only he could come over and sing while someone else takes out our trash.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close