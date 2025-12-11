Oscar the Grouch Just Got the Most On-Brand Endorsement Deal Ever
Some celebrities get beauty contracts. Some get luxury fashion deals. But when you’re a fuzzy green icon who literally lives in a trash can? Your destiny is obviously… a Glad trash bag endorsement.
And Oscar the Grouch has finally secured his dream gig. Honestly, it’s the kind of career alignment most of us can only manifest on a vision board.
Glad just launched a new musical campaign starring everyone’s favourite cranky Muppet, serving an upbeat little banger called “I Love Trash – The Remix feat. Oscar the Grouch.” Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s catchy. Yes, it will now live in your brain rent-free.
In the commercial, Oscar takes the spotlight with a full musical number celebrating Glad’s trash bags. His classic tune, “I Love Trash,” gets a glow-up and turns into a group performance showing how Glad supposedly handles even the messiest messes — you know, like a teenager’s room or your kitchen after hosting literally anyone.
This is also the first time Glad’s “Don’t Get Mad. Get Glad.” campaign has handed the starring role to a non-human. Oscar may be grouchy, but he’s downright charming when he’s singing about garbage.
If only he could come over and sing while someone else takes out our trash.
