Sesame Street Is Moving to Netflix—But Don’t Worry, It’s Not Leaving PBS

Can you tell me how to get to Netflix?

Everyone’s favourite childhood street is moving to a new streaming address. Starting later this year, Sesame Street will officially air new episodes on Netflix, thanks to a new deal with the streaming giant. But if you're a parent (or just nostalgic), don’t panic—Sesame Street will still air on PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day as Netflix.

So yes, Elmo will still be accessible without a subscription.

What’s changing?

RELATED: Elmo Spills the Tea: ‘Sesame Street’ Season 55 Welcomes SZA, Chris Stapleton, Reneé Rapp & More

After airing new episodes on HBO and Max since 2016, Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to renew its deal last year. (Episodes will stay on Max until 2027, so you’ve got time.) That opened the door for Netflix to swoop in and bring Big Bird and the gang to its global audience.

In addition to brand-new episodes, select past episodes will also be available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

A Legendary Legacy

With over 200 Emmys, Sesame Street is a pop culture institution. It’s been teaching kids their ABCs and 123s for over five decades in more than 150 countries, picking up Grammys, Peabody awards, and even a Kennedy Center Honour along the way.

And now, it’s streaming where millennials watch everything.