Elmo Spills the Tea: ‘Sesame Street’ Season 55 Welcomes SZA, Chris Stapleton, Reneé Rapp & More

What do SZA, Chris Stapleton, Reneé Rapp, and Elmo have in common? They're all about to make magic happen on Sesame Street! The beloved family show is kicking off its 55th season with a guest list that could rival any music festival.

This season, which premieres January 16 on MAX (and hits PBS in the fall), promises a star-studded lineup, including SZA, Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Reneé Rapp, and jazz sensation Samara Joy.

But it’s not just about the tunes—this year’s focus is on lessons in emotional well-being, and these celebs are bringing their A-game to help kids (and let’s be real, adults too) learn valuable life skills.

Elmo Can’t Contain His Excitement

No one’s more thrilled than everyone’s favourite red monster. Elmo himself shared his thoughts:

“Elmo was feeling happy after his playdate with Miss Reneé. It was a really beautiful song. She’s got a great voice, and Elmo hopes she comes back soon!”

It sounds like the collabs are as heartwarming as they are educational. From an alt-R&B track with SZA teaching gratitude to an acoustic jam with Reneé Rapp all about feelings, these musical moments are doubling as life lessons.

“SZA is really cool—really talented,” Elmo added. “And ‘gratitude’ was a new word for Elmo, too. So, Elmo learned all about gratitude with SZA.”

A Legacy That Keeps on Giving

Since its debut in 1969, Sesame Street has been a trailblazer in combining education and entertainment. Designed with the help of educators and child psychologists, it’s been shown in over 150 countries, won more than 200 Emmys and 11 Grammys, and even snagged a Kennedy Center honour—making it the first TV program ever to receive the award.

With a mission to inspire curiosity, kindness, and inclusivity, Sesame Street continues to be a cultural force for good. And let’s be honest, no matter how old you are, there’s nothing quite like jamming out with the residents of the most famous street in the world.

Mark your calendars for January 16 and get ready to sing, learn, and feel all the feels—because Sesame Street isn’t just a kids' show, it’s a way of life.