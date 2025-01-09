Oscars Nominations Delayed Due to LA Wildfires:

In an unexpected turn of events, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2025 Oscar nominations will be delayed due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nomination Announcement Rescheduled

Originally set for Friday, January 17, the announcement of this year’s nominees has now been postponed to Sunday, January 19. This delay comes as the city grapples with widespread destruction caused by wildfires, which have burned through more than 27,000 acres of land. As a result, the Academy has also extended the voting period for this year’s Oscars, ensuring that the necessary screenings and other related events can proceed once it's safe to do so.

A City in Crisis

The impact of the fires has been far-reaching. More than 150,000 people are currently under evacuation orders, as the flames continue to spread. The first blaze ignited on Tuesday, January 7, in the Palisades at 10:30 a.m., and since then, the fires have claimed five lives and forced the closure of multiple locations, including the Academy Museum and various screening venues.

As the city of Los Angeles battles these devastating fires, the Academy is adjusting its schedule in response to the crisis, prioritizing the safety of residents, film professionals, and everyone impacted by the disaster.

Stay tuned for further updates as the Oscars voting period continues and the city works to recover. Here's hoping that, amid all the challenges, the film industry can still move forward in time for this year’s highly anticipated ceremony.