Oscars Snubs!

Seems that Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio were overlooked this year and there was no love for Spiderman either.

On Tuesday the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced and there appears to be more talk around what wasn’t nominated rather than what was…

Among the top head-scratchers: Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story) didn’t land spots.

A few notable nods went to Dune and Will Smith’s King Richard which are both up for Best Picture. Kristen Stewart gets her first nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

Netflix’s dark Western The Power of the Dog led the field of this year’s Oscar contenders, landing 12 nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Billie Eilish and Beyoncé landed their first-ever nomination. Both have been nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ – Billie’s No Time To Die from the James Bond film of the same name, and Beyoncé’s Be Alive from King Richard.

The 94th Academy Awards airs on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and CTV. This year’s show will feature a host for the first time since 2018.