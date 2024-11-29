Outdated Holiday Etiquette Rules You Can Totally Ignore This Year

Holiday gatherings have always been a mix of tradition, fun, and a bit of stress when it comes to sticking to long-held etiquette rules.

But according to etiquette coaches and lifestyle experts, some of these old-school customs are becoming obsolete—and honestly, we're not mad about it. Here’s a rundown of the holiday traditions you can feel free to leave behind this year.

1. Say Goodbye to Assigned Seating

Gone are the days of nervously scanning the table for your name on a tiny place card. Instead of feeling stuck next to someone you might not vibe with, modern hosts are letting guests choose their own seats. This makes for a more relaxed and natural flow during meals—no awkward forced conversations required.

2. The End of the Kids' Table

Remember being banished to the kids' table well into your 20s or even 30s? Experts agree that it’s time to integrate everyone at the main table. Younger kids might still need their own space, but teens and adults should get to enjoy the full dining experience without feeling like a babysitter.

3. Skip the Fine China

Using your grandma’s heirloom china might feel nostalgic, but the stress of fragile dishes and endless clean-up? Not worth it. These days, it’s perfectly acceptable to use your everyday plates—or even disposable ones. A holiday meal should be about connecting, not worrying about breaking a teacup from the 1920s.

4. Potluck-Style Dinners Are In

Forget the old rule that the host handles all the cooking. Guests are now encouraged to bring a dish, whether it’s something homemade or a quick store-bought favourite. Sharing the responsibility not only lightens the host’s workload but also brings variety to the table—plus, everyone loves showing off their signature dish.

5. Ditch the Dress Code

Holiday outfits have officially gone casual. Since the pandemic, comfort has taken precedence, and no one’s judging if you show up in jeans and a cozy sweater instead of cocktail attire. Save the formal looks for the work holiday party (if even that!).

6. Digital Christmas Cards FTW

Physical Christmas cards are becoming a rarity. Instead, many people are opting for digital cards that can be sent via text, email, or even a quick DM. It’s faster, more eco-friendly, and way easier on your wallet.

Related: THIS IS WHEN WE START PREPARING CHRISTMAS DINNER

Holiday Hosting, Reimagined

As the holidays roll around, feel free to embrace these modern updates to traditional etiquette. Hosting or attending a gathering should be enjoyable—not a source of stress over outdated rules. So, ditch the fine china, send a quick e-card, and get ready to eat off paper plates with a smile.

Happy holidays, and may your gatherings be as stress-free as they are memorable!