The Most Overhyped Foods That Left People Disappointed

Published September 24, 2025
We’ve all been there: your friend won’t stop hyping up some “life-changing” food. You finally try it, and… it’s mid at best. The internet has spoken, and here are the top foods that just didn’t live up to the hype:

The Biggest Flops 🍴

  • Truffle oil fries – Supposed to taste fancy, actually taste like greasy perfume.
  • Dubai chocolate – All hype, zero flavour.
  • The McRib – Expectations were low, but somehow it still failed.
  • Renaissance Faire turkey legs – Basically ham on a stick full of ligaments. Yum?
  • Fondant – Insta-pretty, flavour nightmare. Cake ruiner.
  • Turkish Delight – Narnia lied to us.
  • Crumbl cookies – Instagrammable, but stale.
  • Sparkling water – AKA “angry water.” Tastes like static.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts – Pretty, but always taste like they’ve been sitting out since Tuesday.
  • Lobster – Fine, but why is this sea bug so expensive?
  • Twinkies – Pure plastic-flavoured sugar sponge.
  • Kombucha – Like licking the inside of a defrosted freezer.
  • Dragon fruit – Gorgeous, badass name… tastes like nothing.
  • Oysters – Cold snot with hot sauce.
  • Champagne – Childhood me thought it’d taste like Cherry 7-Up. It does not.
  • Pop-Tarts – Icing-covered cardboard, but worse.
  • Coconut water – Like water that’s already been in someone’s mouth.
  • PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) – Overpriced sugar milk. Sorry, Starbucks.

The Verdict

Not every trendy food deserves the hype. Sometimes the prettiest snack on TikTok tastes like sadness in a wrapper.

