Ozark: Season 4! It’s Coming to Netflix Soon!

Check out the trailer for the first half of season 4 of Ozark! Just in time as a lot of us are looking for something to watch right now.

The final season of the hit series will feature more of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as they navigate their criminal enterprise in the Missouri Ozarks together.

The two are also dealing with Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis) empire and are attempting to get out of the Ozarks.

Related: Season 4 will be the last for Ozark…

The final season features 14 episodes, split into two blocks of seven episodes each. The first seven will debut on Netflix on January 21. The second half will also air in 2022, but no release date has been announced yet.