Ozempic… For Rover? Chonky Pets Might Be Getting a New Weight-Loss Drug

Lifestyle
Published August 21, 2025
By Charlie

Life’s tough enough without having to convince your golden retriever that maybe scarfing down half a pizza isn’t part of his wellness journey. But here we are.

It turns out North America’s weight problem isn’t just a people thing — our fur-babies are in on it too. Studies suggest that around 60% of dogs and cats are carrying a few too many kibbles around the waistline.

And while pudgy pets are cute on Instagram, the reality is less cuddly. Extra fluff means higher vet bills, a greater risk of health issues, and fewer happy years together. Enter: Ozempets. Yup, Big Pharma is now eyeing the dog park.

From Ozempic to Ozempets

Drug companies are sniffing out new markets (literally) and are working on weight-loss injections for pets using the same science behind human hits like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Don’t panic — your cat isn’t about to start intermittent fasting or joining a spin class. Instead, these meds aim to help pets eat normal portions without turning into furry food vacuums. Translation: less begging at the dinner table, fewer surprise counter raids, and hopefully no more “mystery sandwich” incidents when you turn your back for 30 seconds.

Early Results: Bye-Bye, Chonk

In early trials, cats given a small dose of exenatide (a.k.a. the kitty version of Ozempic) ate less and lost at least 5% of their body weight in just under four months. Now the tests are expanding to dogs. If all goes well, a commercial version called OKV-119 could hit the market by 2028 or 2029.

That’s huge news, considering overweight dogs live up to 2.5 years less than their slim-fit pals. For cats, the stakes are even higher — a chunky eight-year-old kitty has nearly three times the risk of dying young compared to a leaner littermate.

Healthier Pets, Happier Humans

Let’s be real: healthier pets are good for us, too. Studies show that pet ownership lowers stress and loneliness, boosts mental health, and even gets us moving. Dog owners are 34% more likely to hit their weekly exercise goals — probably thanks to guilt-tripped 10 p.m. potty walks in February.

So, by 2029, you might be picking up more than kibble at the vet — you might be getting a prescription for Fluffy’s first jab. Because nothing says “modern love” like scheduling vet appointments for weight-loss injections right after your own.

