Ozzy Osbourne to Be Honoured with Funeral Procession in His Hometown of Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne is set to take one final ride through the city he called home. The city of Birmingham, England has announced it will pay tribute to the legendary rocker with a funeral procession on Wednesday, July 30.

In a public statement, the city said it wants to honour “one of its most cherished cultural icons” as Ozzy’s funeral cortege and family make their way through Broad Street, an area closely tied to his life and legacy.

The procession will end at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, a tribute site where thousands of fans have already been gathering to leave flowers and messages since news of his passing.

A live brass band made up of local musicians will accompany the procession, providing one last musical send-off to celebrate Ozzy’s unforgettable impact on music and culture.

The Crazy Train singer passed away on July 22 at age 76, after years of ongoing health issues. His death came just weeks after a special reunion performance in Birmingham with his Black Sabbath bandmates, a concert promoted as his “final bow.”