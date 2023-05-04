P.K. Subban Takes Heat After Lizzo-Sized Lunch Comment on ESPN

P.k. was discussing the first game of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers when Subban suggested how Toronto could rebound after its 4-2 loss to Florida.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said, a reference to the singer’s size. “They weren’t prepared in my opinion.”

Naturally, many took to social media to toss penalty shots at the retired NHLer.

Did this dude just say this about Lizzo?🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀 #lizzosizelunch pic.twitter.com/yo86cyCKxg — CJ 🏌🏼⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) May 3, 2023

Neither Subban nor Lizzo had addressed the backlash as of Wednesday.

After retiring from the NHL in 2022, Subban suited up to become a hockey analyst for ESPN this past fall.