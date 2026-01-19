Pamela Anderson Was Not Having a Good Time at the Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson says she felt “yucky” after being seated near Seth Rogen at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. And honestly, that’s a powerful word choice.

The former Baywatch star admitted she was pretty annoyed because of Rogen’s involvement in Pam & Tommy, the Hulu series based on one of the worst chapters of her life.

Rogen was an executive producer on the show, which came out in 2022. The series focused on the private videotape Pamela and her then-husband Tommy Lee made on their honeymoon, which was later leaked without her consent. A situation no one wants turned into prestige TV.

Pamela recently spoke about the awkward run-in with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM and didn’t hold back. She said the show was made without her being consulted at all, which still doesn’t sit right with her.

Instead of sticking around the Golden Globes to mingle, party, or politely fake small talk, Pamela did what many of us dream of doing. She presented her award… then went straight home and went to bed.

Honestly? Relatable.